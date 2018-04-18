LIVE: Karela FC 3–1 Hearts of Oak and updates from all the other centres
GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the LIVE update of the Ghana Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as well as updates from all the other centres in the week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.
Hearts of Oak will be without their head coach Henry Wellington due to ill-health hence his deputy Edward Nii Odoom will be in the dugout for the game against Karela FC at Anyinase.
Welcome back. Both teams are on the field and very soon the game will kick off.
01- Kickoff. Goal kick advantage for Hearts of Oak.
01- Karela keep possessing. Hearts chasing shadows
05- Hearts are back in the game but are failing to create chances.
06- Free kick for Karela FC after Jean Vitale was fouled in the centre circle.
07- Hearts have taken charge of the game now and are pressing their opponents from the left wing.
09- Evans Quao has been penalised by referee Amofa Sarkodie
10- Goooooooooooal - Daniel Kordie has given Hearts the lead. Karela 0-1 Hearts
13- Hearts of Oak have warmed into the game after taking the lead. The hosts are chasing shadows now.
Goooooooooal! Hafiz Konkokin has as opened the scoring for Bechem United against Wa All Stars.
16- Karela FC have rescued the game now as they push the Phobians into their half.
17- Yellow card is flashed to Ibrahim Moro for Karela after tripping Winful Cobbina.
21- Karela are threatening the goal area of Hearts now but the Phobians are leaving less spaces in their defense.
Bernard Don Bortey has been spotted in Anyinase fervently supporting his darling club..Hearts of Oak.
27- Karela have spurned the a clear opportunity to draw level after Vtail failed to hit his header on goal
30- Good save by goalkeeper Isaac Hagan. Hearts nearly extended their lead through Daniel Kordie again.. Corner kick to Hearts
32- Hearts are having a field day here in Anyinase as the hosts are struggling to cope with the pressure
We are switching over to Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium...Asante Kotoko v Berekum Chelsea
Goooooooooal! Wa All Stars have leveled the score line against Bechem..It's 1-1 now in Nana Gyeabour Park. The goal was scored by Jeoffrey Degorl.
In Kumasi..Kotoko are struggling to keep up with Chelsea pace.
Chelsea are pressing the hosts.. Latif and Arko Mensah are doing the damage to the Porcupine Warriors.
Offside...Chelsea have been caught offside by referee line 1 Haruna Bawa
Kotoko are showing signs of recovery but only passing the ball in their half
Gooooooooal!Hafiz Konkoni has scored his second of the day- Bechem United 2-1 Wa All Stars
Kotoko are stringing their passes together in a nice fashion but the midfield of Chelsea looks too solid for them
Referee Latif Adaari flash the yellow card to Obed Owusu for dissent.
Gooooooal! Karela FC have done the unthinkable as they are leading by 2-1 courtesy William Opoku Mensah's brace.
Substitution for Hearts of Oak as Malik Akowuah is replaced by Patrick Razak
Despite conceding the goal, Hearts of Oak are controlling the game and looks dangerous on the counter
Goooooooal.. William Opoku Mensah makes it 3-1 for Karela FC.
Another goal.....as Latif Salifu scores for Berekum Chelsea against Asante Kotoko