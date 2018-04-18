LIVE: Karela FC 3–1 Hearts of Oak and updates from all the other centres

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you the LIVE update of the Ghana Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as well as updates from all the other centres in the week 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak will be without their head coach Henry Wellington due to ill-health hence his deputy Edward Nii Odoom will be in the dugout for the game against Karela FC at Anyinase.

MATCH FACTS

Head To Head

Total league meetings = 0

Karela United FC wins = 0

Drawn matches = 0

Hearts of Oak wins = 0

Karela United FC have lost only one of their last six matches in the league. They are undefeated in the last four.

(W3 D2 L1)

Hearts of Oak have managed just three victories from their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W3 D1 L3)

Karela United FC are unbeaten in their three home league games this season. They have not at home in any league fixture since 2016.

(W2 D1 L0)

Hearts of Oak have recorded only two wins in their last seven away games in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L3)

Karela United FC are hosting Hearts of Oak for the first ever time in the history of the premier league.

Hearts of Oak have not lost in any of their two matches against newly promoted sides in the league this term.

- 1-1 vs. Eleven Wonders FC (Techiman)

- 1-0 vs. Dreams FC (Cape Coast)

Karela United FC have not conceded a single goal in any of their last four fixtures in the premier league.

Hearts of Oak have managed to keep just one clean sheet from their last eight away fixtures in the premiership.

Karela FC vs Hearts of Oak

Welcome back. Both teams are on the field and very soon the game will kick off. 01- Kickoff. Goal kick advantage for Hearts of Oak. 01- Karela keep possessing. Hearts chasing shadows 05- Hearts are back in the game but are failing to create chances. 06- Free kick for Karela FC after Jean Vitale was fouled in the centre circle. 07- Hearts have taken charge of the game now and are pressing their opponents from the left wing. 09- Evans Quao has been penalised by referee Amofa Sarkodie

10- Goooooooooooal - Daniel Kordie has given Hearts the lead. Karela 0-1 Hearts

13- Hearts of Oak have warmed into the game after taking the lead. The hosts are chasing shadows now.

Goooooooooal! Hafiz Konkokin has as opened the scoring for Bechem United against Wa All Stars.

16- Karela FC have rescued the game now as they push the Phobians into their half.

17- Yellow card is flashed to Ibrahim Moro for Karela after tripping Winful Cobbina.

21- Karela are threatening the goal area of Hearts now but the Phobians are leaving less spaces in their defense.

Bernard Don Bortey has been spotted in Anyinase fervently supporting his darling club..Hearts of Oak.

27- Karela have spurned the a clear opportunity to draw level after Vtail failed to hit his header on goal

30- Good save by goalkeeper Isaac Hagan. Hearts nearly extended their lead through Daniel Kordie again.. Corner kick to Hearts

32- Hearts are having a field day here in Anyinase as the hosts are struggling to cope with the pressure

We are switching over to Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium...Asante Kotoko v Berekum Chelsea

Goooooooooal! Wa All Stars have leveled the score line against Bechem..It's 1-1 now in Nana Gyeabour Park. The goal was scored by Jeoffrey Degorl.

In Kumasi..Kotoko are struggling to keep up with Chelsea pace.

Chelsea are pressing the hosts.. Latif and Arko Mensah are doing the damage to the Porcupine Warriors.

Offside...Chelsea have been caught offside by referee line 1 Haruna Bawa

Kotoko are showing signs of recovery but only passing the ball in their half

Gooooooooal!Hafiz Konkoni has scored his second of the day- Bechem United 2-1 Wa All Stars

Kotoko are stringing their passes together in a nice fashion but the midfield of Chelsea looks too solid for them

Referee Latif Adaari flash the yellow card to Obed Owusu for dissent.

Gooooooal! Karela FC have done the unthinkable as they are leading by 2-1 courtesy William Opoku Mensah's brace.

Substitution for Hearts of Oak as Malik Akowuah is replaced by Patrick Razak

Despite conceding the goal, Hearts of Oak are controlling the game and looks dangerous on the counter

Goooooooal.. William Opoku Mensah makes it 3-1 for Karela FC.

Another goal.....as Latif Salifu scores for Berekum Chelsea against Asante Kotoko

