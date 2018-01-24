LIVE: StarTimes GFA Gala 2017/18 draw

Follow the LIVE draw of the 2017/18 draw of the StarTimes GFA Gala on GHANAsoccernet.com

Hello good morning and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the draw for the 2017/18 StarTimes GFA Gala slated for the 3rd and 4th of February at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina.

11:20 - Powerful prayer said there by Ghana FA ExCo Member Frank Nelson to open the start of the draw.

11:22 - Introduction of members on the high table by GFA Media member Tamimu Issah. Members on the high table include: Frank Nelson, Ashford Tettey Oku, Vincent Yu (StarTimes), Kurt Okraku (Committee Chairman), Richmond Keelson (Corporate Affairs Manager, Groupe Nduom) and Delali Senaye (Committee Member)

11:27 - Welcome address by GFA General Secretary, Isaac Addo)

11:35 - Address by Gala Committee Chairman, Kurt Okraku:

Highlights

*StarTimes are investing in excess of $60m in Ghana football.

* Groupe Nduom to provide accommodation and stadium for the two-day competition.

* 16 clubs competition - 10 from Premier League clubs and 6 from Division One League sides.

* Invitations were sent to all clubs in the Premier League and Division One League clubs and 16 accepted to appear.

* Each of the teams will receive an appearance fees of $2500, Semifinalists $500, runner up $1000 and winner $2000

* The semifinals and finals of the Gala will be live on StarTimes channel Sports Life.

Draw Starts

Techiman Eleven Wonders vs New Edubiase United

Ebusua Ɛbusua Dwarfs vs Inter Allies

Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

Medeama SC vs Berekum Chelsea

Vision FC vs Wa All Stars

Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics

Bechem United vs Nea Salamina

FC Samatex vs Dreams FC

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

