Live Streaming: 2022 CHAN Draw

Watch the live draw of the 2022 Africa Nations Championship.

The live draw will be held at The Opera House, the beautiful architectural building in Algeria's capital Algiers,

For the first time, 18 countries will participate in the event - an increase from 16 teams.

Qualified teams

NORTHERN ZONE: Algeria (host country), Morocco (winners in 2018, 2020), Libya (winners in 2014)

WESTERN A ZONE: Senegal (fourth place in 2009), Mali (runners up in 2016, 2020), Mauritania (3rd appearance)

WESTERN B ZONE: Côte d'Ivoire (third place in 2016), Niger (4th appearance), Ghana (runners up in 2009, 2014)

CENTRAL ZONE: Cameroon (fourth place in 2020), Congo (4th appearance), DR Congo (winners in 2009, 2016)

CENTRAL-EAST ZONE: Uganda (6th appearance), Sudan (third place in 2011, 2018), Ethiopia (3rd appearance)

SOUTHERN ZONE: Mozambique (2nd appearance), Angola (runners up in 2011), Madagascar (1st appearance)