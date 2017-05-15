LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day - Medeama capture experienced defender Richard Adjei, Aaron Amoah lands in Obuasi for AshantiGold medical

It is transfer Deadline Day in Ghana and it is the last straw for clubs to augment their squads.

GHANASoccernet.com provides live coverage of all the deals, sightings and signings in the Premier and Division One Leagues as the window closes at 23: 59 GMT on Monday.

Follow our live coverage as our team of reporters bring you the latest on every deal. Refresh for the latest news.

12:00: According to reports, Asante Kotoko SC duo Michael Yeboah and Akwasi Nti will join Berekum Chelsea till end of the season.

11:30: Former AshantiGold SC and Medeama SC right back Augustine Sefa will be Asante Kotoko SC player today.

11:00: Medeama have confirmed the signing of former Berekum Chelsea defender Richard 'Taribo Adjei on a two-year deal, as exclusively revealed by GHANAsoccernet.com. Adjei becomes the fourth signing of the club ahead of the second half of the season. The Tarkwa-based side have completed deals for Meschack Odoom, Mohammed Amin Adams and goalkeeper Owusu Dacosta.

We are happy to announce the signing of former @BkmChelseaFc defender Richard 'Taribo' Adjei on a two-year deal. Welcome to Tarkwa pic.twitter.com/5The00lHbR — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) May 15, 2017

10:30: GHANASoccernet.com understands Elmina Sharks are looking to sign former Medeama winger Theophilus Anoorbah on a free transfer.

10: 00: Tema Youth FC have completed the signing of striker Robert Sabbah from Attram Academy.

09:26: GHANASoccernet.com understands Great Olympics have signed former Sporting Mirren star Joseph Odartey on a free transfer.

09:15: Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu revealed his side will sign two players before the window shuts today.

09:00: Division One League side Unity Stars have signed duo Samuel Sarfo (winger) and Stephen Kaakyire (striker) from Berekum Chelsea.

08:45: Asante Kotoko are holding talks with Berekum Chelsea over midfielder Brimah Mohammed at the request of new coach Steve Pollack.

08:30: Dreams FC's Cudjoe Mensah is expected to complete a loan move to Ashanti Gold today.

08:00: GHANASoccenet.com' transfer expert Nuhu Adams reports that midfielder Aaron Amoah is in Obuasi to undergo medical at AshantiGold.

