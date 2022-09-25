LIVE UPDATES: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (GPL Super Clash)

Ghanasoccernet.com brings to you live updates in the Super Clash game between Asante Kotoko vrs Hearts of Oak in the matchday three of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Match Preview

Asante Kotoko faces arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in their first Ghana Premier League game of the season at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will be looking for redemption after their shocking elimination from the CAF Champions League preliminary round by RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso.

Kotoko lost 3-1 on penalties after the game ended in a 1-1 aggregate after the two legs.

The fans were furious and angered following the team’s early exit from the CAF Champions League.

There have been reports of Asante Kotoko fans planning to boycott the Super Clash on Sunday as part of protests against the Nana Yam Amponsah’s management.

However, Asante Kotoko management in a move to rally support behind the team ahead of Sunday’s game against Hearts of Oak has reduced the gate fees.

“Management of Asante Kotoko wishes to express its profound gratitude to our fabulous supporters who turned up in their numbers to support us on Sunday. Sadly the results did not go as well as expected but together we will surely bounce back victoriously.

"As a token of our appreciation to our cherished fans ahead of our Super clash, the management has reduced the gate fees for the Super Clash."

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will be in search of their first win of the season in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians go into match week three with just one point from the opening two games.

Hearts of Oak lost away to Aduana Stars on the opening day and managed to salvage a point against Great Olympics last Sunday.

Coach Samuel Boadu is under pressure to deliver success for the club following the recruitment done this window by the management for their league campaign.

Coach Samuel Boadu may have his job to protect in this game as a defeat may lead to his sacking.