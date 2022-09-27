GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Live Updates: Ghana vs Nicaragua (International friendly)

Published on: 27 September 2022
Live Updates: Ghana vs Nicaragua (International friendly)

 

Follow the Live updates in the international friendly game between Ghana vrs Nicaragua from the Estadio Artes Carrasco Lorca in Spain.

 

Starting line up

Ghana

Nicaragua

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more