LIVE UPDATES: Hearts of Oak vs Real Bamako ( CAF Confederation Cup second leg)

live updates in the game between Hearts of Oak (Ghana) and AS Real Bamako (Mali) in the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup from the Accra Sports Stadium.

Match Preview

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak are confident of overturning the 3-0 deficit from their first-leg CAF Confederation Cup second round clash with Malian opposition AS Real Bamako.

Just like the Phobians, the 6-time Malian champions are making their 4th appearance in the competition whose inaugural edition had two Ghanaian titans – Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak playing in the grand finale in Accra and Kumasi.

The Scorpions hold the aces going into the fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium with their tails up having stung the Phobians three unanswered times in the first-leg clash at the 35,000-capacity Stade Modibo Keïta Bamako, last weekend.

Hearts of Oak are hoping to overturn the scoreline in this crucial encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

More updates soon.....