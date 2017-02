Ghana international winger Andre Ayew climbed off the bench to score the leveller for West Ham United as the Hammers clawed back to draw 1-1 at Watford on Saturday.

The 27-year-old raced to tap home the rebound after Cheikhou Kouyate's ball went against the post.

Watch the video of his goal in the Twitter video below.`

Andre Ayew equalises for West Ham to make it 1-1! pic.twitter.com/jJmw7EEqzg — Dean Ammi (@whufcammi) February 25, 2017

