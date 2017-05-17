Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claims Ayew’s miss was one of the worse he had seen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stuck the boot in to Andre Ayew, saying the West Ham man missed one of the best chances he's ever seen in the Reds' Premier League win.

The Ghanaian played 80 minutes in the game and came close to equalizing and putting the Red’s under pressure in the first half.

Ayew’s shocking miss is regarded by many as the miss of the season so far.

“I must admit that we will have to get it right but Ayew’s miss was one of the worse I have seen,” Jurgen Klopp said

“We will have to work hard and play with a lot of pressure that should make us a strong team.”

