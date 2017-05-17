Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Liverpool fans praise childhood Reds supporter Andre Ayew after horror miss

Published on: 17 May 2017
Ghana forward Andre Ayew

Following Manchester City’s 2-1 win against Leicester City at the Etihad and Arsenal’s 4-1 victory against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium, Liverpool knew that they needed a positive result against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday to cement their top-four spot in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men had moved above them in the table while the Gunners had closed the gap to Jurgen Klopp’s side to just one point ahead of the Reds’ clash in the capital.

The Ghana international somehow hit the post from a yard or two out with the scoreline at 1-0, and Reds supporters were quick to take to social media to praise him for the horror miss.

Here is just a selection of the Twitter reaction…

Joel @JoelYNWA8

Ayew actually hit the post TWICE in 2 seconds!! A real Liverpool fan, he is!! https://twitter.com/anything_lfc/status/863758970997157888 

saf_adam @SafwanAdam

man of the match so far. Andre Ayew. Well in lad!

suresh @sureshv99

@LFC Andrew Ayew is a Liverpool FAN

He showed that

Thanks God

max. @sefendo

Ayew is a childhood Liverpool fan. No joke.

Andy Forbes @Forbesy602

Andre Ayew is a huge Liverpool fan and just did us a massive favour. .

 

 

 

 

