Liverpool fans praise childhood Reds supporter Andre Ayew after horror miss

Following Manchester City’s 2-1 win against Leicester City at the Etihad and Arsenal’s 4-1 victory against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium, Liverpool knew that they needed a positive result against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday to cement their top-four spot in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men had moved above them in the table while the Gunners had closed the gap to Jurgen Klopp’s side to just one point ahead of the Reds’ clash in the capital.

The Ghana international somehow hit the post from a yard or two out with the scoreline at 1-0, and Reds supporters were quick to take to social media to praise him for the horror miss.

Here is just a selection of the Twitter reaction…

Follow suresh @sureshv99 @LFC Andrew Ayew is a Liverpool FAN He showed that Thanks God#LFC #YNWA



likes

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)