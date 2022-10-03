Liverpool identify Kamaldeen Sulemana as ideal replacement for Sadio Mane

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Kamaldeen Sulemana, who they believe would be an excellent replacement for Sadio Mane.

The Premier League giants have yet to replace Mane, who left for Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window, and it's having a negative impact on them this season.

Liverpool are stuck in the middle of the Premier League table after a particularly slow start, with 10 points on the board in 7 league matches.

Concerned about the situation, the club are considering possible changes in the January window and have consulted manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician has informed the club about the Ghana international, who is dazzling on the left wing for Rennes in the French Ligue 1.

Klopp is said to have requested Sulemana's arrival, and Liverpool are considering a bid for him.

Sulemana's profile is said to be appealing to Liverpool management, who would see on his arrival an operation similar to that carried out during Sadio Mané's recruitment, who trained in Metz before landing in Southampton two years later.

Sulemana, 20, is one of the best young players in the world and has shown enormous potential since joining Rennes for a reported 20 million euros.

He has appeared in 37 games for Rennes, scoring six goals and assisting on four others.

Sulemana will most likely be in Qatar with Ghana for the World Cup.