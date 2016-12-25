Liverpool legend Murphy points out Andre Ayew's lack of pace

Liverpool legend Danny Murphy is concerned about Andre Ayew’ speed on the flanks of West Ham United.

Murphy believes a faster Ayew could get in the balls for striker Andy Carroll to score.

Murphy wrote for the London Evening Standard: "To be effective, Carroll needs pacy wingers delivering crosses. When I look at the West Ham side, I don't see much speed.

"Andre Ayew is not especially quick. Dimitri Payet is a fantastic player but he, too, lacks extreme pace. Manuel Lanzini likes to play through the middle. Michail Antonio is quick enough but prefers to be on the end of crosses, rather than delivering them.

"So, if West Ham are to make the most of having Carroll, who do they play wide? I don't see anyone in the squad who can do the job."

