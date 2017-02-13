Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s family home in Senegal attacked by thugs after Africa Cup of Nations penalty miss

Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s family homes were attacked after he missed a vital penalty.

The £34million winger fluffed his spot kick to send Senegal out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Relatives fled his house in Malika, near the capital Dakar, when it was targeted following last month’s quarter-final exit to rivals Cameroon.

Thugs threatened them again at his uncle’s house and trashed a £26,000 SUV that Mane, 24-Africa’s most expensive player — had bought him.

A source said: “They turned their fury on his car and completely trashed it.

“Mane’s uncle and his family have reported these persons to the police.

"We just hope they will get the punishment they deserve.”

Sadio Mane is Africa's most expensive player having been snapped up by Metz in 2011 and later moving to Red Bull Salzburg.

After netting 16 goals in his first season and 13 during the following campaign, he clinched a dream move to the Premier League with Southampton for £11.8 million.

Liverpool splashed out £34 million for the winger last summer and he has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season, including two against Spurs at the weekend.

