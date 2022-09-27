LIVESTREAMING: Ghana vs Nicaragua

Ghana’s Black Stars take on North American country, Nicaragua for the first time in a friendly match at the Carrasco Stadium in Lorca Spain.

Ghana comes into the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Brazil on Friday, September 23rd, 2022.

Nicaragua also lost by 2-1 to Suriname in a friendly match that was played on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022.

The North Americans have a better form guide as compared to Ghana in their last five matches.

Ghana has managed just one win, two defeats and two draws in their last five matches while Nicaragua has a record of 3 wins a draw and a defeat in their last five matches.

Coach Otto Addo has named Ghana’s starting XI lineup to face Nicaragua in the friendly match set for Tuesday, September 27th 2022.

The coach made a complete change to the starting lineup that faced Brazil in the friendly match with the exception of three players Daniel Amartey, Baba Iddrisu and Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana’s defenders, Alexander Djiku and Tariq Lamptey were ruled out of the match after picking up injuries in camp.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper has been entrusted to keep the post safe for the Black Stars in the game with Daniel Amartey pairing Mohammed Salisu in defence.

Mohammed Kudus has been given a free role in this match as he is expected to partner Spanish-based Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams up front.

The match serves as a preparatory match for the Black Stars as they get ready for the 2022 World Cup in November.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below