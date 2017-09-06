Livid Asamoah Gyan fires ‘STUPID’ Fireman Songo for labelling Black Stars players as fools

Enraged Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has furiously launched a scathing attack on popular Adom TV presenter Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo for describing Black Stars players as ‘foolish’ following Ghana’s 1-1 stalemate with Congo in Kumasi on Friday.

Gyan described the Fire 4 Fire presenter as a stupid person who dwells on negativity to thrive, blaming his employers for not restraining him from perpetrating his act of foolishness.

Responding to Songo’s description of the Black Stars players as fools on Hot FM on Wednesday morning, Gyan hit hard at the controversial presenter who is facing a $2m defamatory suit against the president of the Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“Some people were born to be negative thinkers and always wish for something bad to happen to get themselves going. It is unpatriotic and unnationalistic for anyone to wish for something bad to happen to the state simply because he will have people to lash at,” he told Hot FM.

“In every country, we have builders of the state and destroyers. That particular guy (Songo) is a destroyer. He does not care about positive news. He only dwells on negativity.

“But I don’t blame him. I blame those behind the show because they make money from it and do not care about the development of the state,” he added.

“They allow such a stupid guy to always go on radio or television to talk foolishly. For him to have gone on television to call Black Stars players as fool is unfortunate. He is rather the biggest fool,” Gyan angrily hit back.

Gyan angrily added that Songo, who was once reported to have been arrested for allegedly smoking marijuana, has been popular because of perpetrating negative stories and is envious of most of the Black Stars players because he has no one to match them in his family.

“After the game in Kumasi he was hailed by some people and he was happy because he had something to say since the tem had failed to win. I don’t care about someone like him because I think he does not have somebody like me in his family,” Gyan noted.

Songo, who is currently pleading with the Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi for an out-of-court settlement in the $2m defamatory suit slapped against him is likely to incur the wrath of the affable FA President as he keeps lashing the federation and their products.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)