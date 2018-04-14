Lizzy Sports Complex Private Schools football gala starts today

The Lizzy Sports Complex’s Private Schools Football Gala starts today - Saturday April 14 2018 at the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra.

This year’s tournament will showcase football talent from twelve Ghanaian private schools playing in the U-16 and U-12 categories.

The Private Schools Football Gala (PSFG) which is an annual tournament, has been staged for seven years since it started.

This year’s tournament brings together some of the best private schools in Accra and Tema to compete in one of the best organized kids event in the country.

The schools will compete to battle out for the championship amongst themselves in a one-day knock-out football extravaganza for honours and bragging rights.

With a strong partnership from Vitamilk as the Headline Sponsor and supported by Latex Foam, Bic Ghana, Decathlon Ghana and EBN this year’s tournament promises to be a big one.

The following schools are competing in this year’s gala: St. Albans International School; East Airport International School; First Star Academy; Alsyd Academy; Christ the King School; Delhi Public School; Tema International School; Al-Rayaan International School; Ghana Christian International High School, Oxford Prep School, LAS Liberty School and British International School.

The contenders are poised to wrestle Grace Preparatory School, who emerged champions in the U-16 category in the 2017 Edition and East Airport International School who also finished first in the U-12 category, for the trophies.

In a statement released by the Lizzy Sports Complex, the Director of Sports of the facility, Mr. Jamil Maraby said this year promises to mark an improvement over the previous events.

“With all the big names participating this year, it’s going to be tough and equally entertaining to watch. Whether the reigning champions will retain the cup or lose it to another side remains a feat to watch,” he said.

The Lizzy Sports Complex, an innovative hotspot for sports advancement, is the creation of Ghanaian born French Footballer and Former Captain of the French National Team, Marcel Desailly.

The Complex is on course to realizing its core mandate as a sports facility that contributes to the development of the community, the city and nation as a whole, through sports competitions by means of the provision of a recreational utilization center catering for families, students and corporate organization needs.

