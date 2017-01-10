Local Black Stars set to know opponents as CHAN 2018 begins April 20

Ghana are set to know its opponent for the 2018 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament which starts on April 20.

The Local Black Stars have been losing finalists twice in three editions with the latest being the 2013 tournament in South Africa where they lost on penalties to Libya.

The team were beaten in the inaugural tournament held in Cote d'Ivoire in 2009 but suffered a first round elimination in Sudan 2011.

The CHAN tournament is restricted to home based players.

Maxwell Konadu will be in charge of the home-based team when he returns from Gabon where he will be deputizing for Black Stars coach Avram Grant.

