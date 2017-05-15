Local Black Stars to begin training on Tuesday

The thirty home-based players invited by coach Kwesi Appiah former the Black Stars ‘B’ will hold their first training session at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Tuesday, 16th May, 2017.

According to reports, all the called up players are expected to arrive at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram today to begin preparations ahead of commencement of Tuesday's training.

Coach Kwesi Appiah last week named a 30-man provisional squad for the Black Stars ‘B’ ahead of Ghana’s preparations for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers and the upcoming WAFU tournament to be hosted by Ghana in September.

