The local-based Black Stars have lined up an international friendly against Benin on Thursday.

The match will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah and his backroom staff want to give the players the needed exposure ahead of the WAFU tournament and 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

Last week, 30 players were invited to camp for observation at the Ghanaman Soccer School of Excellence in Prampram.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)