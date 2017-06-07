Local players showing mettle in Ghana squad ahead of Ethiopia clash

Home-based players in the Ghana squad are showing that they can excel for the Black Stars when they are given the chance to play when they face Ethiopia the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The seven players in the squad who play in the Ghana Premier League are showing no signs of inferiority during their training sessions in Kumasi.

This has quickly binned claims that players from the local league are not capable of fighting for places in the Black Stars squad.

Previous coaches of the senior national team have been accused of neglecting players in the local league with claims that they are not fit to play in the Black Stars.

However, Appiah has invited seven players from the local league to fight for positions in the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

Debutants Felix Annan, Joseph Addo have joined Richard Ofori to fight for places in the goalkeeping area under the watching eye of keepers' trainer Richard Kingston.

The three home-based goalkeepers have shown that they are capable of competing with their colleagues in the team for starting places with their excellent training.

Central defender Samuel Sarfo and Nicholas Opoku have been towering at the heart of the defence just like the Aduana Stars left-back Daniel Darkwah.

Hearts of Oak's creative midfielder Winful Cobbinah has not be overawed by the presence of the top players in his position by demonstrating his dexterity on the ball.

This is demonstrating to the fans that local players can also play for the national team if they are given the chance to excel.

Black Stars coach Appiah has been supervising the training session of the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

