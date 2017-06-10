"Lorient could have done more to avoid relegation", says Alhassan Wakaso

Ghana midfielder Alhassan Wakaso insists that Lorient relegation from the French Ligue 1 was well deserved due their abysmal playoffs performance.

Les Merlus 11-years jolly ride in the French top flight league came to an end when they lost 2-1 on aggregate against Troyes in the playoffs.

And Wakaso who featured sparingly in the campaign after joining from Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in the winter transfer window believes their demotion to Ligue 2 was no surprise to him following their failure to beat their opponents in the second leg of the playoffs at home.

“We didn’t take the game [second leg of the playoffs] serious enough,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“We had gone away and gotten beat 2-1 but we had an away goal but the return encounter was bad for us.

“The team did not perform the way we wanted and that cost us.

“So I will agree that based on the performance, we deserved to go down.”

Fellow Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris was also part of the Lorient team that went down to Troyes.

