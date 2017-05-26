Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris hopes his away goal gives his side advantage

Ghana and Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris hopes that his away goal in the 2-1 reverse to Troyes will give his side something to hold on to in the second leg.

Lorient, who finished third-bottom in Ligue 1, struggled to create chances in the game as Troyes looked the more determined side.

Abdul Majeed Waris had more luck in the 82nd when he fired home a low shot after Troyes lost possession in their own half before Nivet got the winner.

“The game is still in the balance and I am hoping that the goal will be enough to give us advantage going into the second leg,” He said

The teams meet in the return leg on Sunday in Lorient

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)