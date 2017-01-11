Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso delighted to accomplish dream of playing in the French League

Newly signed Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso is delighted to have signed for Lorient as playing in the French league has always been one of his life time target.

The former Rio Ave midfielder signed a three year deal with the struggling French side and is expected to debut for the club this weekend.

“"I have heard a lot about FC Lorient by Pedrinho, In particular, and by Majeed Waris, who is a great friend,” Alhassan said after signing the contract

“They told me good and I am happy today to arrive at the FCL.”

“Playing in France was a real goal and being able to do it today is a great pleasure. With my new teammates we have a great challenge to keep the club in Ligue 1. We have the arguments to do it and I will do everything to reach it.”

