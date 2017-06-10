Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso still in pain over clubs relegation
A. Wakaso
Ghana and Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso just could not hide his disappointment after his Lorient side got relegated.
Lorient were relegated after losing 2-1 on aggregate against the Ligue 2 side.
“We didn’t take the game [second leg of the playoffs] serious enough,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.
“We had gone away and gotten beat 2-1 but we had an away goal but the return encounter was bad for us.
“The team did not perform the way we wanted and that cost us.
“So I will agree that based on the performance, we deserved to go down.”