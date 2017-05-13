Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso tags Bastia clash a must win

Ghana and Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has labeled his teams game against Bastia a must win if they are to secure their status in the French League.

Lorient are 17th on the league table but will be fine and stay in the French League if they are able to take maximum points against Bastia who are bottom of the league table.

Alhassan Wakaso who has been involved in 12 league games since arriving in the winter transfer window says the game is a must win for everyone at the club.

“I think that we all know how important the game is for us all and it’s a must win,” He told the press ahead of the game

“We know we have our destinies in our own hands and we will do all we can to put a smile on the face of our fans.”

