Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso to sign Guimaraes deal this week after agreeing personal terms

Ghana and Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso is close to securing a desired move back to Portugal where he will play for Vitoria Guimaraes.

The 25-year-old holding midfielder is returning to Portugal just eight months after moving to France where he played for now relegated Lorient.

Alhassan signed a three and half year deal with the French club but is walking away because of an unquenchable desire to continue playing at the club.

Having established himself as a house-hold name in Portugal a host of clubs had circled for him ones they found out that he was available this summer.

He will be reunited with his former boss at Rio Ave, Pedro Martin with whom he enjoyed maximum success.

Guimaraes are 11th on the Portuguese League table and will be playing in the UEFA Europa League.

