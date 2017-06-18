Lorient striker Majeed Waris hails Kwadwo Asamoah’s comeback into the Black Stars

Lorient and Ghana striker Majeed Waris has hailed Kwadwo Asamoah’s decision to return into the Black Stars following a two-year absence.

The Juventus star announced his readiness to come back into the Black Stars a few days ago and the Lorient striker thinks it’s a good decision for him (Kwadwo) and the team.

“For me I think it’s a fantastic decision. Kwadwo Asamoah is someone I admire a lot and he has been a great player since the day I first watched him,” Waris told GHANAsoccernet.com

“He is a very good player and the team needs players like that. He is experienced and matured and will put a lot of balance into the team,” he added.

Kwadwo Asamoah has been out of the Black Stars since sustaining an injury a few days to the 2015 AFCON.

Former Ghana coach Avram Grant is reported to have held a series of meetings with the Juventus star but could not lure him back into the team.

But Kwadwo, upon announcing his comeback, said he took time off to concentrate on club football to prepare himself well for the national team.

