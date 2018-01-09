Los Angeles forward Latif Blessing ready to switch nationality to USA

Ghanaian and Los Angeles forward Latif Blessing is irritated at his lack of involvement in the Ghana national setup and has opened the door to potentially representing USA.

Blessing joined Sporting Kansas City at the start of last season from Ghanaian outfit Liberty Professionals, where he netted three goals in 25 appearances as well as hitting a goal in their 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup final.

The 21-year-old was snubbed by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah for Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign despite his exploits for the Kansas-based outfit last term.

In an interview with Happy FM, Blessing expressed his frustration at a lack of call-ups and indicated that he's ready to feature for the Yanks should they hand him a call up.

“I am ready to switch nationality and play for USA. I’m not focused on the Black Stars because I have done enough to merit an invite but to no avail,” Blessing told Happy FM.

"One man's poison is another man's food, so if I don't get chance to play for Ghana and USA offer me the opportunity, I will grasp it with my two hands."

"I'm ever ready for them to call me because I believe it is a place where every footballer would want to ply his trade and enjoy football. Ever since I moved there my level of thinking in every aspect of life has escalated drastically," he deduced.

He has joined new MLS franchise Los Angeles on a two-year deal ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

