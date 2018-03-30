Los Angeles forward Latif Blessing signs deal with Adidas facebook



Former Liberty Professionals forward Latif Blessing has been signed as a brand ambassador for German sportwear giants, Adidas.

The 21-year-old marksman signed a three-year deal with Adidas after fruitful negotiations.

According to reports, Adidas will provide the nimble footed hitman with their apparels such as boots, kits and free shopping every month plus an undisclosed fee

"I am very happy to be part of the Adidas family. Let me give thanks to the Most High God for the deal," Blessings said as quoted by Kickgh.com

"Thanks to my manager, family and fans in Ghana and here [USA] for supporting me. They should continue doing that,'' he concluded.

Blessing joined Los Angeles FC from Sporting Kansas City in December last year and has registered one goal for the Black and Gold lads in the 2018 Major League Soccer season.

He was crowned Premier League Most Valuable Player at the end of the 2015/16 campaign scoring 17 times.

He is yet to earn a call-up to the Black Stars.

