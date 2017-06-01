Winfred Osei axed from Black Stars management committee over Kwesi Appiah comments- reports

Ghana Football Association Executive Committee Winfred Osei has lost his position as a member of the Black Stars management committee, according to media reports.

The Tema Youth owner has paid for his backhanded comments prior to the re-appointment of Kwesi Appiah as head coach.

Osei suggested Appiah lacked the credentials to handle the senior national team.

His comments undermined the selection proccess of the five-man search committee.

It is believed the move to replace him is to avoid a potential clash between the two personalities.

''I only heard about the team’s training schedule through the media but I would not be surprised if I’m relieved of my duties,'' Osei told Atinka FM in an interview

''I wouldn’t be peeved if I’m taken out because the position is not mine.''

