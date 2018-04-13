Lower-tier side Great Warriors line-up Charity Stars friendly match

Ghanaian lower-tier side Great Warriors will play Charity Stars FC in a friendly match at the Adenta Forster Home School Park on Sunday, April 15.

In the wake of the club's training at the Lizzy Sports Complex on Friday, Chief Executive Officer of Club, Fred Gozzo, who is currently in France, entreated the entire playing body keep up their superlative form ahead of the coming Greater Accra Division Two League.

"I've been watching your friendly matches videos, I'm impressed with what you're doing. I will fulfil every promise I made to you before leaving the country."

"I'm urging you to add Charity FC to your victims on Sunday. I'm sure you are all aware of their strength, they're such a powerful so I'll implore you not let your foot off the pedal, thank you."

Coach of the side, Seth Koranteng echoed the sentiments of the CEO, "I hope you we can continue what we've started in tomorrow's game."

"Luckily for us, there are no injuries in camp, therefore I'm counting on great display from my boys."

The game kicks off at exactly 3pm.

