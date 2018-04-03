Lower-tier side Great Warriors to engage Bazuka FC in friendly match

Ghanaian lower-tier side Great Warriors will engage Bazuka FC in a pre-season friendly match on Friday, April 6, at the Adenta Forster Home School Park.

The game forms part of the Adentan-based preparations towards their Greater Accra Division Two League season, which is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Coach Seth Koranteng and his charges will be hoping to demolish Bazuka FC to put them in good shape ahead of the coming campaign.

The Warriors saw their much-anticipated last week's game against Tudu Mighty Jets was postponed.

The game kicks off at exactly 3pm.

