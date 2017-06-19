Lukaku will be reunited with Jose Mourinho according former player Michael Essien

Former Chelsea midfielder looks to have blown the news by claiming that Mourinho is likely to jump into the race and sign Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, 24, has informed the Toffees that he will not pen a new contract on Merseyside - with the striker desperate to play Champions League football.

The Belgium international's decision will spark a bidding war, with Everton demanding £100m for their star man.

And Essien reckons Mourinho, who sold Lukaku during his time at Stamford Bridge, could be reunited with the striker this summer.

"Yes why not?" Essien told the Manchester Evening News when asked if Lukaku and Mourinho could work together again.

"If Jose wants him and he wants to play for Jose then yes they can work together.

"They both have to want to work with each other for that to happen and if the desire is there then, yes, they can work together."

