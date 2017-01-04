Magic healer Marijana Kovacevic joins Ghana AFCON medical staff in Al Ain

Renowned horse placenta healer Marijana Kovacevic has joined Ghana's pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations camping base in Al Ain, UAE.

The Belgrade housewife, who has been hired Al Ain Football Club, has volunteered to assist the Black Stars medical team.

Her horse placenta treatment heals injured players quicker than stipulated time.

The Ghana Football Association first engaged Kavacevic during the 2010 World Cup under the recommendations of then-coach Milovan Rajevac.

She was with the team at the 2012 and 2015 Nations Cup finals and also at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

