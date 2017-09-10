Mahatma Otoo strikes debut goal as Balikesirspor claim victory in Turkish second-tier

A debut goal from Ghana striker Mahatma Otoo saw Balikesirspor edge out Ankaragücü 2-1 in the Turkish second-tier league on Saturday.

Otoo, climbed off the bench in the 58th minute to grab the winning goal with the score line tied at 1-1.

Otoo joined Balikesirspor before the end of the summer transfer window and was playing his first game for the former Super Lig campaigners.

The former Hearts of Oak top marksman is hoping to steer the club to promotion and in the process make a return to the Black Stars.

