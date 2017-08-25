Maiden Black Stars call up elates Aalesund FK midfielder Edwin Gyasi

Dutch-born Ghanaian midfielder Edwin Gyasi has has expressed his delight with his maiden Black Stars call-up, describing it as a "dream come true".

The Aalesund FK enforcer was on Wednesday handed his debut Black Stars call up by coach Kwesi Appiah for next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup double header qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo.

"I’m happy with call-up to the Black Stars team it’s really a dream come true invitation.”It was my junior brother Raymond Gyasi of Stabaek who heard the news first and called me," the 26-year-old midfielder told Abusua FM.

"My family and I were very excited when they broke the news to me that I have been named in the Black Stars squad."

"I will make sure I don’t let Ghana down, one thing I can promise all Ghanaians is hard work. I will do my possible best when given the chance to prove my worth and make them happy."

The Black Stars will welcome Congo to the Baba Yara Stadium on September 1 before travelling to Brazzaville five days later for the reverse leg.

