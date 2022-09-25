Majeed Ashimeru is on our radar - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo says Majeed Ashimeru "is on our radar" and has "every chance" of being part of the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ashimeru, who is having a fantastic season with Anderlecht in Belgium, was not selected for the games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The midfielder has two goals and an assist this season, but it wasn't enough to earn a call-up, with Ghanaians criticizing the Black Stars' technical team, led by Otto Addo.

"Majeed Ashimeru, for him, it’s more bad luck, let’s put it like that, because every time he was called up, he was injured before Nigeria or in June," Addo explained as quoted by Africa Football News.

“I must admit that those who played in the midfield had good matches, whether against Nigeria, Madagascar, even against Mozambique, or even Chile, they performed well. But it’s clear he’s on our radar and he’s selectable.

He added, "We’re watching him and before the World Cup anything can happen, but he’s been unlucky for the past six months with his injuries."

"So, I hope in any case that he will be spared from injury, and after that, who knows, he also has every chance of being part of the group that will play the 2022 World Cup. He is good at the moment, we are watching him."

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil last Friday in Le Havre and will return to action on Tuesday against Nicaragua.