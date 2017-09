On-loan Majeed Ashimeru played his first match for Austria Lustenau in their 2-1 home defeat to Hartberg on Friday.

The Red Bull Salzburg-owned player was handed a starting role and lasted 80 minutes on the pitch.

He was later replaced by Daniel Sobkova.

The former WAFA SC midfield general is guaranteed more games for Lustenau who are 8th on the table.

