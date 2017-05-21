Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Majeed Waris and Lorient to face Troyes in Ligue 1 relegation/promotion playoff

Published on: 21 May 2017
Majeed Waris

Majeed Waris and his Lorient teammates will face ESTAC Troyes over two legs in the French Ligue 1 relegation/promotion play-off.

The Breton club could not secure safety on Saturday after drawing 1-1 at home with Bordeaux.

Lorient finished third-bottom in the 20-team league.

The first leg will be played on 25 May and the return leg in Lorient three days later.

Waris managed to score league nine goals in 35 appearances.

