Majeed Waris left out of Ghana squad because he wants to close out reported move to England

Ghana international Abdul Majeed was not included in the World Cup qualifiers team on Wednesday because he wanted enough time to seal a reported move to Burnley.

The Ghanaian has had his head turned by a dream move to play in the English Premier League.

Burnley are leading the race and are on the brink of confirming the deal while West Brom and West Ham United are all monitoring the deal.

Waris has played for Ghana 22 times with 4 goals to his name.

According to information gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com Waris spoke to the technical team asking to be excused as he works closely with his team to secure the move.

The next few days are expected to be huge for the Ghanaian as he closes in a deal that should be an upgrade of playing with Lorient.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)