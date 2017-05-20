Majeed Waris' Lorient for relegation/promotion play-off after Bordeaux draw

Ghana striker Majeed Waris played the entire duration for Lorient who drew 1-1 with Bordeaux at home on Saturday to be denied safety.

The Breton club have slipped into the relegation/promotion play-off for a place in Ligue 1 next season.

Younousse Sankhare gave Bordeaux a seventh minute lead but Vincent Le Goff leveled for the host.

Lorient failed to secure safety after Caen drew 1-1 with PSG in Paris to keep them one point above the danger mark.

