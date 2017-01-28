Majeed Waris penalty miss heavily costs relegation-threatened Lorient in France

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris agonisingly missed a penalty kick which costed his Lorient side suffer a 3-2 home defeat to Dijon in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

It becomes the second time the Ghanaian striker has missed a penalty in three games.

He however converted a penalty kick in the 60th minute to hand Lorient a 2-1 lead but his 76th minute miss sent the Oranges crashing to defeat before their home fans.

Lorient, who are facing the dangers of relegation from the French top-flight, had a glorious chance to take a 3-2 lead at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir when they were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute.

And, Waris elected himself to convert the penalty kick but he miserably missed his kick, leaving the game at 2-2 stalemate.

The home fans were stunned when Dijon scored late through Pierre Lees Melou to steal all the maximum points and leave Lorient rooted to the bottom of the table.

It becomes the second penalty the former BK Hacken striker has missed in three games.

He was left out of the Ghana squad for the 2017 AFCON tournament after failing to impress Black Stars head coach Avram Grant.

By El Akyereko

