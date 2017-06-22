Majeed Waris places team glory ahead of personal glory

Despite his blistering performance at the tail end of the season, Lorient forward Majeed Waris says he was hugely disappointed because he places team glory ahead of his personal glory.

Waris who was plagued by injuries at the beginning of the season hit top form and scored some important goals for his side but could not save them from being relegated.

And the 25-year old says despite his personal performance being splendid, he’s not happy because he doesn’t believe in personal glory, rather the team glory.

“I will say it’s been a very difficult season for the team even though I did very well personally,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I am the kind of person who thinks about team glory than personal glory. If I’m scoring the goals and the team is still going down it doesn’t reflect the importance of the goals,” he said.

Abdul Majeed Waris [25] did not make Avram Grant’s final 23-man squad for the AFCON 2017 but has been recalled into the Black Stars by returnee coach, James Kwesi Appiah.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

