Majeed Waris recounts difficult season for Lorient; disappointed his goals could not save them from the drop

Black Stars striker Majeed Waris says he had a difficult season at Lorient adding that he was disappointed his goals could not save the club from relegation.

Waris hit top form getting to the end of the season scoring a lot of goals for his side after he was sidelined by a slight injury but his goals couldn’t save them from the claws of relegation.

And Waris says the season was difficult for Lorient and he is unhappy his goals couldn’t save them.

“For me, I’ll it has been a very difficult season for the team. Even I did really well personally; the team faced some difficulties which did not help us. And that’s why we went down.

“But in football, we are always learning so we will learn from the mistakes we made.

“I must confess that I was hugely disappointed when my goals could not save the club from relegation.

“I am someone who believes in team glory than individual glory. So if I score a lot of goals and my goals are unable to save my club from the drop, then the goals are not important.

“But that is football.”

Lorient suffered relegation at the end of the season after failing to qualify from the play-offs, a game in which Majeed scored in the first leg.

By: Sheikh Tophic [email protected]

