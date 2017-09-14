Majeed Waris shows up for Lorient’s team photo shoot looking like he would rather be elsewhere

Ghana’s Abdul Majeed Waris has been snapped in a Lorient shirt for the first time this season but his posture has caused an uproar in the club.

The Ghanaian is clearly smarting from a failed move to English Premier League side Burnley after Lorient rejected a reported £ 9M bid for him.

He is yet to play for the club since last season and is reported to be very down hearted regarding the way the entire move collapsed.

However as required by his contract he was with his team mates for the season’s photo shoot and did not look amusing at all.

Lorient have had a strong start to the French division 1 sitting top after four rounds of games.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)