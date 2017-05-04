Majeed Waris to be rewarded with a bumper new deal at Lorient

Ghana and Lorient forward Abdul Majeed Waris will be rewarded with a contract extension regardless of how the season goes down.

The former Right to Dream Academy player has been impressive for the side in this season's French League and one of the brightest spots in the French side who are battling relegation.

He has 8 goals to his name and three assists making him the second highest goal scorer for his side.

Last season the Ghanaian hit 11 goals to help the club from going down to the French lower divisions.

The news papers in France are reporting that Waris will meet the clubs hierarchy who have tabled an improved contract as a reward for his hard work.

By Rahman Osman

