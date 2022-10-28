Malaga CF unveil Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu

Ghana defender Lumor Agbenyenu has finally been unveiled by Spanish club Malaga CF.

The 26-year-old was presented to the media on Thursday as the team prepares for the game Eibar on Sunday.

"For me it is one of the best clubs, the city is very beautiful, the people, the group we have... I am very happy with how everything is going. Malaga is one of the biggest clubs in Spain, historical, I loved it the idea of ​​being here. When the opportunity arose, I wanted to come," he said.

"Yes, I'm ready, very, very prepared to give everything I can and help the team play a good role. The coach has given me his confidence. I have a lot of experience playing in teams like Málaga It makes me proud that a team like this gives me the opportunity, I'm ready to start.'

His first experience in Spain saw him make 23 appearances in the La Liga scoring a goal, in addition to a cup match with an assist.

The defender's last club was Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, being released at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

At the national team level, the new Blue and White left-back played with Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

He has 13 caps for the Black Stars since his debut on June 11, 2017 against Ethiopia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.