Malaga coach explains why he signed Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu

Malaga coach Pepe Mel has explained why he approved the signing of Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu.

On Wednesday, the former Ghana left-back signed a one-year contract with Malaga.

Agbenyenu began training with Malaga on October 10, and the coach said that it would take two weeks to decide on the player, but that time has been cut short as the deal was confirmed after only one week of training.

"The boy is physically fine, he has good numbers and therefore it is something important", he said about the left-handed full-back, who complies with what was expected in the physical controls: "We already knew him from his time in Mallorca, we know his good things and bad."

Agbenyenu accumulates a long career with 26 years, going through the Portuguese outfit Portimonense, German club 1860 München, Turkish side Göztepe and Sporting Lisbon until reaching the Spanish league in the 2019-20 campaign playing for RCD Mallorca.

His first experience in Spain saw him make 23 appearances in LaLiga scoring a goal, in addition to a cup match with an assist.

The defender's last club was Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, being released at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

At the national team level, the new Blue and White left-back played with Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

He has 13 caps for the Black Stars since his debut on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.