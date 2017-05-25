2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup: Mali coach tips side to beat Ghana in final on Sunday

Mali coach Jonas Kokou Komla says his side are determined to win CAF U17 Nations cup final at Ghana's expense.

The Les Aiglonnets beat West African neighbours Guinea 2-0 on penalties after both sides settled for a goalless draw.

Mali, defending champions, will have to strategize on how to stop a free-scoring and fast Ghana side.

Komla says they have learnt a lot from their match against the Guineans and will put the lessons to godd use against the Black Starlets.

''Guinea played a bit of a physical game but I instructed my players to remain strong during the match or else they give Guinea the chance to play the final,'' Komla said.

''The mindset of the players was right as they really wanted to beat Guinea in this match. We shall plan well for Ghana and we are sure it will be an interesting match. We are now thinking about winning the cup.''

The match will be played at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)