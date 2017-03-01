Malik Akowuah: Hearts midfield star eyes Aduana Stars scalp
Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah remains defiant about his side's chances against Aduana Stars on Sunday.
The Phobians travel to Dorma this weekend hoping to record their first away win.
The capital-based side are third on the table after picking six points from four games.
However, the face a daunting task against the league leaders who appear to be in fine form.
But Hearts midfielder, Malik Akowuah, who swerved Aduana to sign for former African champions, remains buoyant about their chances.
The mercurial midfielder says his outfit will by hook or crook defeat the Dormaa-based club in matchday 5 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League
''We're going to lock horns with Aduana Stars in an away fixture come this Sunday. We're shall be on top of our game with a rightful strategy in order to make a great impact in the game,'' Akowuah told Kumasi-based Silver FM
''No matter what, we shall clinch the maximum three points at stake. We want to win this game and go top of the league log.
''Don't forget that we've played home and away matches so far and we're still in the race as the league hasn't reach anywhere yet.
'' Irrespective of what may happened, Hearts of oak will win the league title as that has been our greatest ambition prior to the start of the league.''