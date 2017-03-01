Malik Akowuah: Hearts midfield star eyes Aduana Stars scalp

Hearts midfielder Malik Akowuah remains defiant about his side's chances against Aduana Stars on Sunday.

The Phobians travel to Dorma this weekend hoping to record their first away win.

The capital-based side are third on the table after picking six points from four games.

However, the face a daunting task against the league leaders who appear to be in fine form.

But Hearts midfielder, Malik Akowuah, who swerved Aduana to sign for former African champions, remains buoyant about their chances.

The mercurial midfielder says his outfit will by hook or crook defeat the Dormaa-based club in matchday 5 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League